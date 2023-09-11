DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $149,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

VEEV stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.38. 566,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,540. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average is $186.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.