DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 193.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

