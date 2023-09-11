DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chewy worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Down 2.6 %

CHWY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,243. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

