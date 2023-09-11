DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 51,512 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,512 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.70% of CBRE Group worth $158,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after acquiring an additional 173,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

