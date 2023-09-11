DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $21.73 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.48. 159,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,192. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

