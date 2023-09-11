DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.41% of Sprout Social worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,669,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,546 shares of company stock worth $3,302,737 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.96. 137,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.92. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.