DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,755 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for approximately 1.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $121,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 34.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.4 %

BL traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 441,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,028. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

