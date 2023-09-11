DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $42,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,436 shares of company stock worth $2,946,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.32. 124,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

