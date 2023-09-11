Sandler Capital Management Takes $10.56 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,326. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

