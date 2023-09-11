DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $84.03 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,047 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Endava worth $84,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Endava by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 133,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 188.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Endava by 130.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,901. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

