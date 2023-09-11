DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.81% of Markel Group worth $138,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MKL traded up $13.46 on Monday, hitting $1,486.54. 18,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,477. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,447.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,365.45. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.96.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.
Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
