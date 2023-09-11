Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $5,668,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.5% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 26,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $8.99 on Monday, hitting $659.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $665.67 and its 200-day moving average is $587.25. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

