Moonriver Market Cap Hits $29.53 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00015078 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,960,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,808,544 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

