Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 714,300 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 432,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

