Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.12 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,120.78 or 1.00164529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036167 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

