Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.18 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $693.94 million and approximately $26.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,472,797 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.