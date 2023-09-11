Gobi Capital LLC Purchases 51,200 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 11.6% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of CDW worth $162,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.09. 236,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

