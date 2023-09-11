Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $330,345.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,603,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $330,345.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,603,016.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $16,940,173. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. 440,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

