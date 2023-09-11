Rivermont Capital Management LP Has $16.04 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rivermont Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up 8.8% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Ferguson worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after buying an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Ferguson by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,258,000 after buying an additional 462,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.72. 336,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.86. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.