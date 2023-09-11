Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,506. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

