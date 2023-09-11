Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Purchased by Gobi Capital LLC

Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Karooooo comprises 3.7% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned about 10.32% of Karooooo worth $51,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.80. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Karooooo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $487.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.