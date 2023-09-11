19,990 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after buying an additional 5,437,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.
NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.18. 1,043,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,735. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
