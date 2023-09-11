Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $979,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,588 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 4,546,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,920. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,702 shares of company stock worth $1,895,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

