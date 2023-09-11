Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,863. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

