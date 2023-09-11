Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.14. 154,412,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,239,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $870.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

