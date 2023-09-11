130,014 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 130,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VWO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

