Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.41. The company had a trading volume of 595,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.44 and a 200 day moving average of $258.49. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.