Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,719,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,012,000 after acquiring an additional 171,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,331. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.