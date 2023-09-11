Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Sells 28,150 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lowered its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for approximately 3.0% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Tecnoglass worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $14,356,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 198,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 278,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.83. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.