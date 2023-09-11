3,236 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.09. 2,448,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,850. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.