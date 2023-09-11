Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Increases Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,891 shares during the period. Xometry accounts for about 8.9% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xometry by 938.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 67,188 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 74,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 158,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $879.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of -0.05.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $596,974. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

