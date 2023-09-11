Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,229 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.