Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.
Insider Activity
In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $117,038.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,920 shares in the company, valued at $765,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,401 shares of company stock worth $1,503,452. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zuora Stock Down 0.5 %
Zuora stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 489,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,782. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.83.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Zuora Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
