Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 921,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. 681,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.