Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 269,955 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 11.3% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVE traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.91. 221,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

