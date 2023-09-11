Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.68. 220,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.