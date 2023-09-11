2,957 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.76. 839,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,796. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average is $264.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

