Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,719 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.67. 3,162,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

