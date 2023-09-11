Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Wit LLC

Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 28.8% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,133,610,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $961,000. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 426,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 200,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.