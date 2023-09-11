Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $53.10 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,096,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 14.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after acquiring an additional 482,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

