5,610 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $450.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $348.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.