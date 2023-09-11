Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Decreases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,227 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 10.5% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Floor & Decor worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 868,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,074. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FND shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

