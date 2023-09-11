PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 185.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.03. The stock had a trading volume of 582,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.62 and a 200-day moving average of $435.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

