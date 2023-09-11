PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 1,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 48,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RCD stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $139.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

