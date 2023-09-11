Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,250,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,644,553. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

