Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. 8,522,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,100,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.