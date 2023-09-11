Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. 8,522,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,100,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

