iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,003,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,506 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,100.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 678,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 647,598 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,528. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

