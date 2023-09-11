27,019 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 287,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,963. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

