Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $37.74 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,280 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises about 13.6% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 1.26% of Progyny worth $37,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Progyny by 192.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Progyny by 63.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Progyny by 152.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 297,903 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Progyny by 40.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.08. 499,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

