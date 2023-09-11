Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.64. 298,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

